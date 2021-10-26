Cypress Capital LLC Raises Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 73.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,403,000 after buying an additional 4,993,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,642,907,000 after buying an additional 4,023,775 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $201,237,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 31.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after buying an additional 2,820,610 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GM opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.98. General Motors has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.90.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

