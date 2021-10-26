DA Davidson Comments on CVB Financial Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for CVB Financial in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Hovde Group raised CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CVB Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

