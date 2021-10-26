Dana (NYSE:DAN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10 B-.Dana also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

NYSE DAN opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. Dana has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 2.50.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dana will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded Dana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dana from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.83.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

