Danaher Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.90 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Danaher in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $9.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.45. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $306.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $218.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $316.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.3% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 13,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $110,687,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 28.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 255,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,542,000 after purchasing an additional 55,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $3,611,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,010 shares of company stock worth $10,673,585. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

