Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Given New $334.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $332.00 to $334.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $331.00.

DHR stock opened at $306.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total transaction of $3,611,754.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,010 shares of company stock worth $10,673,585. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

