Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $331.00.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR opened at $306.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.17 and a 200 day moving average of $281.27. Danaher has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,010 shares of company stock valued at $10,673,585 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.