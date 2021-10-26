DAOventures (DVD) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOventures has a market cap of $1.65 million and $3,187.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAOventures alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005194 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00012915 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001560 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.