Databroker (DTX) Price Up 40.4% This Week

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 26th. During the last week, Databroker has traded 40.4% higher against the dollar. Databroker has a market cap of $10.87 million and $18,465.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00053893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.11 or 0.00213770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00103905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

DTX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,213,572 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

