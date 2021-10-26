Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $164.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Datadog traded as high as $163.90 and last traded at $163.90, with a volume of 10 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.39.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DDOG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $35,167,755.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,268,543.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $836,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,155,249.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,708,105 shares of company stock worth $374,703,801 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at $63,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of -950.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.91.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

