Datum Market Capitalization Reaches $961,158.46 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Datum has a total market capitalization of $961,158.46 and approximately $9,497.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Datum has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00054572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.04 or 0.00214061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00104064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.