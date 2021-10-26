Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Trading Up 25.5% Over Last Week

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $97,647.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00051122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.48 or 0.00212749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00102837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,405,821 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

