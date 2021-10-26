Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP cut its position in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,116 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Denny's alerts:

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Truist raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. Denny’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $988.68 million, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $106.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.