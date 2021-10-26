Denny’s (DENN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $106.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.98 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%. On average, analysts expect Denny’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $988.68 million, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.53.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the sale, the president now owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Denny’s stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,302,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.03% of Denny’s worth $21,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DENN shares. Truist raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

