Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 66.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,451 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 59,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,690 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,374,000 after buying an additional 53,093 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $5,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.60. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $48.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.27.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

