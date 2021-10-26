Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRCE. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 189.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 278.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 66.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 2.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. 1st Source Co. has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $51.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.85.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. 1st Source had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.12%.

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

