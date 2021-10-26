Deutsche Bank AG Makes New $479,000 Investment in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $676,017,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $86,822,000. CRV LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,790,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $8,613,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $7,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RXRX opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 21.92 and a current ratio of 21.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RXRX. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.