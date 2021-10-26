Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 2,221 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.05% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 68,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 25.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.37. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $93.02 million during the quarter. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

In related news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $59,381.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

