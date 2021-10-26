Deutsche Bank AG Sells 271 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,734 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,109,000 after acquiring an additional 687,337 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth about $3,854,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 15.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 90.0% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $496,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $495,455.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,035,077. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $87.70 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $99.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.85.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

