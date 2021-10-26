Deutsche Bank AG Takes Position in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Zymergen alerts:

ZY stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zymergen Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.42.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZY. UBS Group lowered Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair lowered Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymergen has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.