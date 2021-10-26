Deutsche Bank AG Takes Position in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.
ZY stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zymergen Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.42.
Several brokerages have commented on ZY. UBS Group lowered Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair lowered Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymergen has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.83.
About Zymergen
Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.
