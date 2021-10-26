Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Price Target to $25.00

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.86.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $20.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 2.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.87) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,114,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639,892 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at $62,067,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,781,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,886,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,701 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

