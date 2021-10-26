Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $51.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Terex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $46.62 on Monday. Terex has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.52.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terex will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Terex by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Terex by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 22,167 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $661,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 24,260 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,240,000 after purchasing an additional 112,697 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

