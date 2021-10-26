DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $11.40 Million Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $11,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DSGX. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 11,172.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 538,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,321,000 after purchasing an additional 533,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,239,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,935,000 after purchasing an additional 215,779 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3,416.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 116,509 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 41.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 370,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,642,000 after purchasing an additional 108,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,854,000 after purchasing an additional 104,573 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on DSGX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.39.

DSGX opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $87.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.22 and a beta of 1.10.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.