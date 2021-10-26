DF Dent & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,744,520,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $748,106,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $72,376,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,804,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bright Health Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $479,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Adair Newhall purchased 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $166,583.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 162,528 shares of company stock worth $1,505,576.

Shares of NYSE:BHG opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Health Group Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

