DF Dent & Co. Inc. Purchases 11,800 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Neogen by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Neogen by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neogen alerts:

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $699,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Tobin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEOG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

NEOG opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.20 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.