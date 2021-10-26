DF Dent & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,150 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,312 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $521,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,066 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $726,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,139 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,506,437 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $174,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $158,654,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.25.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $126.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $103.13 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $224.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.