DF Dent & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.92.

In other news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total transaction of $527,979.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,057 shares of company stock valued at $3,385,864 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $141.98 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.67 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 0.24.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

