Diametric Capital LP Acquires Shares of 14,052 Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 4.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

