Diametric Capital LP Makes New $449,000 Investment in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 53.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 77,600 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 8.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,021,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 83,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 180.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the period. 46.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $14.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $168.76 million, a P/E ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $23.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 5,000 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,650. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells. It operates through the following business segments: SiC/LED and Semiconductor.

