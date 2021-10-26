Diametric Capital LP Purchases 4,626 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Diametric Capital LP grew its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Equitable were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 44.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,478,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,641 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 62.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 960,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,256,000 after purchasing an additional 370,322 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Equitable by 54.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,379 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 10.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the first quarter worth $6,656,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

