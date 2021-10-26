Diametric Capital LP Takes Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 10,444.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 34.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 177.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $123.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $76.20 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.30.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

