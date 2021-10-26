Diamond (DMD) One Day Volume Tops $35,097.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $3.46 or 0.00005554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a total market cap of $12.59 million and $35,097.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001575 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000052 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00045789 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,638,879 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

