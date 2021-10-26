Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Shares Down 0.2%

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9) traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 107.60 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 107.60 ($1.41). 1,720,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 1,119,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.80 ($1.41).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 112.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 111.22.

Get Digital 9 Infrastructure alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

In other news, insider Lisa Harrington bought 18,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £20,092.32 ($26,250.74).

Digital 9 Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:DGI9)

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.