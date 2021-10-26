Diker Management LLC Raises Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Diker Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 130.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Square accounts for approximately 3.2% of Diker Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Diker Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQ. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Square by 132.7% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 18,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Square by 23.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Square by 32.7% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Square by 25.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Square by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,080,000 after buying an additional 9,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.75.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $261.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.42 billion, a PE ratio of 229.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.35.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total transaction of $2,420,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.21, for a total value of $1,294,753.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,140 shares of company stock worth $76,944,662 in the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

