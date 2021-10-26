Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 189,020 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 61.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 497,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 189,020 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCKT. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average of $38.94. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $67.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

