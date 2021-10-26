Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,819 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $23,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 55.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 14.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

AROW stock opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.69. Arrow Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $38.26.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Arrow Financial Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

