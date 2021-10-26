Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 529,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Altabancorp were worth $22,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Altabancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Altabancorp by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Altabancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTA opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. Altabancorp has a 12-month low of $19.66 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Altabancorp had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.26 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

