Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 689,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,725 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.02% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $23,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TR. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 44.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 18.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Leigh R. Weiner sold 285,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $9,862,608.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 67.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average of $32.55. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $58.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

