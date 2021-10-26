Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,289,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 316,373 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.12% of BGC Partners worth $24,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in BGC Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 242,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.83. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $512.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.05 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 36.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

