Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 869,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,119 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $24,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. 44.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.