Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,487,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,935 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of NatWest Group worth $25,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NWG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 5,473.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 254,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,438,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,006,000. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 15.28%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

NWG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NatWest Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.