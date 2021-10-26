Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 83.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,809 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Diodes by 91.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 52,849 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Diodes by 19.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,365,000 after buying an additional 32,833 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diodes alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $94.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.07 and a 200-day moving average of $82.66. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $440.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.80 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $2,412,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $4,832,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,532,492.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,742 shares of company stock valued at $14,849,164 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.