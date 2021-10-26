district0x 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.68 Million (DNT)

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One district0x coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, district0x has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. district0x has a market capitalization of $103.70 million and approximately $13.68 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00053590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.05 or 0.00218007 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00104708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About district0x

district0x (DNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . district0x’s official website is district0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

Buying and Selling district0x

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade district0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

