DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLocal Limited is a technology-first payments platform enabling enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets. It operates principally in the Middle East, Latin America and Africa. DLocal Limited is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

DLO has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. New Street Research initiated coverage on DLocal in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO opened at $48.83 on Monday. DLocal has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.16.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,277,987,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,295,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,282,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,578,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,720,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

