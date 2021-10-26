DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Upgraded by Roth Capital to Buy

Roth Capital upgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

DMC Global stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $783.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. DMC Global has a fifty-two week low of $32.52 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.29.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that DMC Global will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in DMC Global by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in DMC Global by 24.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in DMC Global by 20.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in DMC Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in DMC Global by 15.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

