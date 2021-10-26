Donegal Group (DGICA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $200.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 6.66%.

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $463.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, Director Barry C. Huber bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $91,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,247.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donegal Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 497.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,615 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Donegal Group worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

