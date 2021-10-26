Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at Raymond James

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DIR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares set a C$19.00 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$19.00 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.19.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

TSE DIR.UN traded down C$0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.76. 521,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,212. The stock has a market cap of C$3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.39. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$11.45 and a 1 year high of C$17.34.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.