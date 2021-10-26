Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DREUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.97.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS DREUF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $13.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.