Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.99

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.985 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%.

Duke Energy has raised its dividend by 9.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Duke Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 75.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Duke Energy to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Duke Energy stock opened at $102.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.91. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

