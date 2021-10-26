e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.67

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.67 and last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 2032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.71.
In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $204,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,182. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?
Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.