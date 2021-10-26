e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.67

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.67 and last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 2032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.71.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $204,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,182. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.