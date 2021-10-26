Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 18.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Hess by 14.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Hess by 10.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

HES has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.07.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $88.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.89 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $92.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.